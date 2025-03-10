Split Fiction Sales Top 1 Million Units in 2 Days - Sales

/ 100 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight announced Split Fiction has sold over one million units in two days.

"Split Fiction sold sold 1 MILLION units in its first 48 hours!!!" said developer Hazelight.

"The love you all show for our game is overwhelming! Everyone here at Hazelight are beyond happy - and we can’t stop enjoying your amazing reactions!"

Split Fiction released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 6.

SPLIT FICTION sold 1 MILLION units in its first 48 hours!!! The love you all show for our game is overwhelming! 😍

Everyone here at Hazelight are beyond happy - and we can’t stop enjoying your amazing reactions! 🤩 #SplitFiction



[image or embed] — Hazelight (@hazelightgames.bsky.social) March 10, 2025 at 11:16 AM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles