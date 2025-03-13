Metroidvania Action RPG Twilight Monk Launches March 27 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Gravity Game Arise and developer Aquatic Moon announced the 2.5D Metroidvania action RPG, Twilight Monk, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 27.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in a hand-drawn world, this 2.5D action RPG blends Metroidvania exploration, RPG elements, and a sprawling overworld map. With dungeon hubs, narrative depth, and level-up mechanics, it offers freedom and classic adventure in a richly crafted fantasy setting.

Story

The land of Speria is shrouded in darkness, with monsters ravaging villages. Survivors gather at Crescent Isle’s monastery, seeking hope from the Moonken Monks. Raziel Tenza, a Twilight Monk descendant, must stop the traitor Nox and restore peace, as internal conflicts threaten even the monks’ unity.

Satisfy Your Desire for Adventure as You Dive Into Intricate Dungeons

Each dungeon holds secrets and areas you can’t access initially. Gaining new skills unlocks hidden treasures, scrolls, secret passages, and puzzles, adding depth to your adventure.

Experience the Nostalgia of Classic JRPGs Through the Overworld Map and Towns!

While traversing the overhead world map connecting the dungeons, you’ll frequently encounter enemy monsters. When a battle breaks out, you’ll be teleported to a battle arena tailored to the surrounding terrain, offering combat experiences similar to those found during dungeon exploration. Be sure to explore every nook and cranny of the towns scattered across the world map to fully immerse yourself in the classic JRPG experience!

Become the Wielder of the “Phantom Pillar”

This mysterious artifact infused with ancient power, can be used for platforming, battle, blocking enemy attacks, or even to activate mechanisms and solve puzzles.

An Original World Brought to Life Through Hand-Drawn 2D Illustrations

