Report: Microsoft's Goal is to Unify Xbox and Windows With a Universal Library

There was a rumor earlier this week that claims Microsoft is working with a PC gaming OEM on an Xbox-branded gaming handheld that will be "unmistakably Xbox" with an official Xbox guide button and a design with Xbox sensibilities. It is expected to be more PC-oriented and run a full version Windows with a focus on the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass.

It has also been reported the next-generation of Xbox has been fully greenlit, which will include a premium successor to the Xbox Series X and Microsoft's own Xbox gaming handheld. The new consoles will reportedly release in 2027.

Sources have now told The Verge Microsoft plans to unify Windows and Xbox with a universal library of Xbox and PC games. The handheld that is rumored to release later this year is reportedly being manufactured by Asus.

The Asus handheld is one of the launch partners for Microsoft's new efforts. The Verge does speculate that with Microsoft's ongoing work to unify platforms it is possible timelines could change.

Microsoft is working on an Xbox UX framework that will ensure there is a common Xbox user interface across multiple devices to help combine Xbox and Windows.

The goal is to combine Xbox and Windows so there is a single store of games and an easier path for developers to release titles across consoles, handhelds, and PCs.

Microsoft VP of Next Generation Jason Ronald in January did reveal Microsoft is looking to combine the Xbox and Windows experiences together and to expect changes to come this year.

"I would say it’s bringing the best of Xbox and Windows together, because we have spent the last 20 years building a world-class operating system, but it’s really locked to the console," said Ronald at the time. "What we’re doing is we’re really focused on how do we bring those experiences for both players and developers to the broader Windows ecosystem."

He added, "We’re focused on really simplifying that and making it much more like a console experience. Our goal is to put the player and their library at the center of the experience and not all the [Windows] work that you have to do today."

"I think we’ll have a lot more to share later this year. I think it’s going to be a journey and I think you’ll see a lot of investments over time that you’re starting to see already, but we’ll have a lot more to share later this year."

