Space City Builder IXION Launches April 8 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Games announced the space city builder, IXION, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 8 for $34.99 / £29.50 / €34.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in December 2022.

Our own Paul Broussard gave the PC version of the game an 8 out of 10 and stated "IXION is a really solid strategy, simulation, resource-management… thing. It’s difficult to really define it as a game, but at least as an experience it’s honestly one of the most engaging and engrossing I’ve played this year."

Read details on the game below:

With Earth on the brink of ecosystemic collapse, DOLOS A.E.C. leads efforts to find a new home for the human race. Whether by chance or fate, its prototype space station, the Tiqqun, finds itself cast adrift, a disintegrating ark upon which the remnants of humanity must find sanctuary – and you, Administrator, are at its helm.

IXION is a city-builder that requires you to be vigilant, to constantly assess and reassess, to learn and adapt. If you and your crew are to endure, you must confront the perils of space, while at the same time uncovering its secrets and extracting its resources. Danger, however, will come from within as well as without; you’ll need to establish, maintain and develop the Tiqqun’s infrastructure while managing the station’s population, deciding how best to answer their pleas so as to maintain their trust in you and the mission.

There are no simple solutions; your actions will have repercussions, now or further down the line. How you deal with those repercussions will be the difference between survival and extinction.

In DOLOS We Trust

A population to manage, survivors to find, cryopods to recover… Maintain your crew’s trust in the corporation that started this venture, or face failure and mutiny. Six sectors can be unlocked within the station, each able to house more population, support new jobs, and provide opportunity to monitor the crew with the Data Listening System. Will you bring hope to the people?

Choices in the Dark

Who said DOLOS was the only faction to escape the fate of the Earth? Brush up against other pockets of survivors, navigate on from the failures and wrecks of others… IXION will lead the player through gripping chapters of story, where new threats and opportunities are presented, all in aid of reaching the final destination, a new home.

Frontier Academia

DOLOS are famed for their innovative technology, their scientists, but the Tiqqun now finds itself cut off. Find what resources you can, research what you do not have. Find new ways to provide for your settlement, construct new buildings to create what’s needed. Modify the Tiqqun station, improve it, forge ahead in this odyssey.

Occupational Hazards

Space is a dangerous place. Hull breaches, overloaded power supplies, electrical fires… It is up to you to manage these risks, deal with emergencies, create backup power solutions, and enable Extra Vehicular Activity…

Stellar Exploration

There are whole new stellar maps to explore. Send out probes to reveal what’s hidden, create mining and cargo ships to find resources, commission science expeditions to discover the secrets and threats you’ll find out there in space. Encounter other survivors and bring them into the fold of your mission, objective – survive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles