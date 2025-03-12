Fast-Paced Turn-Based Tactics Game Warside Launches April 14 for PC, Later for Consoles - News

Publisher First Break Labs and developer LAVABIRD announced the fast-paced turn-based tactics game, Warside, will launch for PC via Steam on April 14, and later for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Warside, the fast-paced turn-based tactics game. With a single-player story campaign, multiplayer support, and a built-in map editor, the fight for victory never ends. Choose your Commander, assemble your forces, and battle your way to victory.

Warside cuts to the core of what made classic turn-based-tactics games so great. A great story campaign, unique Commanders with different playstyles, awesome Battle Powers, and a wide variety of terrain and units.

Over 25 Unit Types

Wage war with artillery and tanks. Master the seas with submarines and warships. Command the skies with fighter and bomber aircraft. Command a variety of specialist infantry, including snipers, medics, mortar teams, and saboteurs.

12 Playable Commanders

Choose a Commander to lead your forces. Each Commander has a unique set of passive attributes and a Battle Power. Battle Powers can be devastating, but they need careful timing to have the most impact. Choose wisely for maximum effect.

Story Campaign

Test your skills with over 30 missions in our single-player story mode campaign. We mix classic battle gameplay alongside escort, rescue, infiltration, and awesome story events. Battle in beautifully drawn forest, desert, and snow environments, plus the toxic wastelands.

Multiplayer

Battle your friends with cross-platform multiplayer supporting local and internet play.

