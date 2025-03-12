Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced Announced for PS5 and Switch - News

Inti Creates has announced Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. It will launch on July 24.

The collection includes updated versions of Azure Striker Gunvolt , Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

This release contains the three classic side-scrolling 2D action games Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014), Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016), and Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (2022), including all available downloadable content.

Enjoy not just the action, but deep story that plays out without interrupting gameplay in “Live Novel” dialog that plays during missions. With full voiceover (Japanese only in Azure Striker Gunvolt and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2) and a total of 37 vocal tracks sung by the Muses, you’ll be immersed in the near-future dystopian world.

In addition, the series director has renewed all three titles, polishing the action gameplay and updating the music. Previously separately available items such as voice drama CDs are now included in-game in Library Mode, making for the most complete “final version” of the trilogy.

