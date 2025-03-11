Moon Studios is 'Now Fully Independent' - News

posted 3 hours ago

Moon Studios announced it is "now fully independent" as it has secured the publishing the rights for its third game No Rest for the Wicked.

The game was published by Private Division when it released in Early Access, however, when Take-Two sold the publisher in November 2024 it decided to keep its deal with Moon Studios as it wanted to "continue to support" it.

"We have secured the publishing rights for No Rest for the Wicked, allowing us to execute our vision without restrictions," said Moon Studios via VideoGamesChronicle.

Moon Studios during its latest Wicked Inside presentations revealed No Rest for the Wicked will be getting a major updated, The Breach, on April 30. It called the update the "biggest update to date."

No Rest for the Wicked is available for PC via Steam. The game will also release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S when the full release launches.

