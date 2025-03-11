Out of Sight VR Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3 - News

Flat2VR Studios and Starbreeze Studios have announced a virtual reality version of The Gang developed game Out of Sight called Out of Sight VR. It is in development for the PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3.

The non-VR version is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

You are her eyes. But will that be enough to save her?

Sophie is trapped. A blind girl lost in the depths of a decaying mansion, she has only one lifeline—her teddy bear. In Out of Sight VR, you don’t just control Sophie; you see through Teddy’s eyes, guiding her through a world of shifting shadows, unseen threats, and long-buried secrets.

This groundbreaking second-person virtual reality experience challenges everything you know about immersion, flipping the traditional first-person perspective on its head. As Teddy, you are both within the world and separate from it, an ever-present protector who must navigate danger without directly controlling Sophie’s fate. Position yourself strategically, reveal hidden pathways, and ensure she avoids the sinister captors stalking her every move.

Every step unravels a deeper mystery. Perspective-shifting chase sequences blur the line between fear and urgency as Sophie is carried through the mansion, forced to flee from forces she cannot see. Dual-perspective puzzle-solving demands both careful planning and quick thinking, forcing you to place yourself in key locations to guide her to safety. And as you explore, remnants of the past whisper their warnings—traces of those who came before, their fates unknown.

Drenched in atmosphere and rich with emotional depth, Out of Sight VR delivers a uniquely harrowing experience—one that goes beyond fear and into responsibility. Every choice you make as Teddy is an act of care, every successful escape a moment of relief. You are her eyes. You are her guardian. But is that enough to bring her to safety?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

