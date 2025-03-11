JDM: Japanese Drift Master Delayed to May 21 - News

Developer Gaming Factory announced the open-world racing game, JDM: Japanese Drift Maste, has been delayed from March 26 to May 21. It will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to move the launch date from March to May," said the developer in a statement. "We want to keep our promise to release a game that meets our high standards, so that when you finally get your hands on the game, it’s nothing short of exceptional. The extra time will allow us to fine tune the final details and provide the best possible experience for everyone. As such, the new launch date is now set for May 21. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."

View an update trailer below:

