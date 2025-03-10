Silent Hill Transmission Set for March 13 - to Feature Silent Hill f - News

/ 66 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Konami announced a Silent Hill Transmission will take place on Thursday, March 13 at 3:00 pm PT 6:00 pm ET.

It will feature new details on Silent Hill f and can be watched on YouTube.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles