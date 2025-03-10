Steel Seed Launches April 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 560 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher ESDigital Games and developer Storm in a Teacup announced the action-adventure game, Steel Seed, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 10.

"Steel Seed has been an incredible journey and a massive effort for our team," said Storm in a Teacup CEO and creative director Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi. "We’ve poured our passion, creativity, and dedication into every detail to bring this world to life. This game is our homage to all the stealth-action players who thrive in the shadows, strategize every move, and embrace the thrill of the challenge. It’s been years in the making, and we can’t wait for you to finally experience it."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Steel Seed is a gripping action-adventure game from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed Close to the Sun set in a dark science-fiction world where humanity stands on the brink of extinction. Join protagonist Zoe and her flying drone companion KOBY as they investigate the depths of a hostile underground facility in search of answers and the key to mankind’s survival.

A Deadly, Post-Cataclysmic World

From towering industrial landscapes to eerie biodomes, the world of Steel Seed is as haunting as it is immersive. Explore a hand-crafted world and narrative that challenge the very definition of humanity.

A Companion Like No Other

Zoe isn’t alone—her only ally is Koby, a prototype drone that becomes more than just a tool, but a crucial partner, offering guidance and helping to solve puzzles together. Koby is Zoe’s emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world, creating a formidable duo in the face of any challenge.

Stealth, Parkour, and Dynamic Combat

Adapt your playstyle with a unique blend of stealth-action gameplay.

Stealth and Strategy

Use shadows, distractions, and the environment to evade or take down enemies.

Dynamic Combat

Face off against various enemy types and challenging bosses, each with unique abilities.

Upgradeable Abilities

Customize Zoe’s playstyle with three distinct skill trees featuring 40 different upgrades.

A Thought-Provoking Science-Fiction Adventure

Steel Seed isn’t just about survival—it’s about exploring the fine line between human and machine, trust and control, resilience and despair. With a story revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda, the game delivers a deep and compelling narrative experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles