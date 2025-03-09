Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 to Require a Microsoft Account - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games are set to launch the open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, next month on the PlayStation 5.

It has been confirmed the game will require a Microsoft account in order to play, according to the FAQ on the game's website. The game will support crossplay on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

"Yes, in addition to a PSN account you’ll need to link to a Microsoft account in order to play Forza Horizon 5 on PS5," reads the FAQ. "This process begins the first time you start up the game on your console."

To link an account the FAQ states, "On launch of the game, you will be asked to sign-in with your Microsoft account –sometimes referred to as the Xbox Live services that are a part of your Microsoft account – and link it to the PlayStation Network account you are currently logged into the PS5 console.

"Linking a Microsoft account to a PSN account is on a title-by-title basis and permanent. Players have the ability to unlink the Microsoft account to that PSN account, for Forza Horizon 5, but will be constrained to relinking to only that specific and originally linked, Microsoft account."

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 29.

