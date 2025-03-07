Killing Floor 3 Delayed to Later in 2025 - News

Tripwire Interactive announced the horror first-person shooter, Killing Floor 3, has been delayed from March 25 to later in 2025.

Killing Floor 3 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read the message from Tripwire Interactive below:

Dear Killing Floor Fans,

We’ve made the decision to postpone Killing Floor III‘s launch to an undecided date later in 2025.

After taking the time to gather and discuss feedback from our recent closed beta, we’ve realized that we missed the mark. Our goal isn’t just to make Killing Floor III an ambitious step forward for the franchise, but also to maintain the core experience that you’ve come to know and love.

With the full support of our parent company Embracer Group, we’re working together on a timeline to address many of the common issues players had during the beta, including performance / stability, user interface / user experience, lighting, and weapon feel. While it’s too early to say which fixes will be implemented by launch, we can confirm that an update allowing you to independently select your perk class and character is planned for post-release.

We look forward to another opportunity to show you a more polished version of Killing Floor III, and when we’re ready to share more details, you will be the first to know. Until then, we thank you for your continued patience and overwhelming support.

Sincerely, The Tripwire Interactive Development Team

An update regarding Killing Floor 3 For information about the status of your pre-order, please refer to the Killing Floor 3 FAQ: ow.ly/7E9t50VcHmj



[image or embed] — Killing Floor 3 (@killingfloor3.com) March 7, 2025 at 10:36 AM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

