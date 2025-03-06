Styx: Blades of Greed Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide Studio have announced Styx: Blades of Greed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Fall.

You play as Styx, a cunning goblin with a caustic sense of humor who has mastered the art of stealth. Your goal is to get your hands on Quartz, the most precious—and dangerous—resource in a world on the brink of war between elves, humans and orcs.

Styx: Blades of Greed refines the proven formula of the first two games by making freedom and creativity central to the experience. Explore vast vertical environments and master new tools and powers. Whether you’re discovering Styx for the first time or you’re a longtime fan, it has never been so exciting to be greedy!

From Pawn to Boss—Quite the Rise in Stature!

No more working for others! This time, our famous green-skinned friend is pursuing his own goal and leading his own crew. Aboard his zeppelin, Styx and his crew hunt down a new, mysterious power source: Quartz. Throughout your mischievous journey, you’ll encounter familiar faces and colorful new characters while outwitting the Inquisition’s traps. This adventure marks the beginning of the Great War and the creation of the Black Hand, the mercenary group central to the events of Of Orcs and Men.

Infiltration is an Art and the Dagger is the Brush

Every great heist requires preparation! Craft weapons and potions before executing your next scheme. A wide range of abilities is at your disposal: Cloning and Invisibility return thanks to your Amber skills. Master Mind Control and Time Shift abilities granted by Quartz. Every situation is a stealth puzzle you can solve in multiple ways. Despite his small size, Styx relies on agility, sharp wit and biting humor to escape the trickiest situations. Always reaching for the dagger first? Who are we to judge… No harm seen, no harm done!

A Fantasy World Awaits

Roam freely around three vast open environments: The Wall, which marks the boundary of the human world; the lush orc village of Turquoise Dawn; and the Ruins of the elven capital, Akenash. Soar through the skies with your glider, reach inaccessible spots in a flash with your grapple, and scale massive walls with your claws. Take advantage of the vertical environments to reach your targets. Every new tool unlocks previously unreachable areas with Metroidvania-style progression.

