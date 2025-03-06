RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Teyon have announced RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Summer.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

RoboCop is back on duty to settle unfinished business.

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business is a new standalone adventure of RoboCop: Rogue City. OmniTower is their fortress, violence their language. Face elite mercenaries all the way to the top of the tower and enforce the law amidst the chaos!

Make Your Way to the Top Floor

Following RoboCop’s decisive victory over Detroit’s gangs, a new chapter unfolds in this stand-alone extension set after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City.

The New Guy has been defeated, but crime still floods the streets. A spark of hope comes from OCP’s latest project: OmniTower—a massive housing complex built for Old Detroit resident’s well-being.

But when a group of highly trained mercenaries equipped with high-tech weapons takes control of the building and turns it into its deadly fortress, RoboCop must get inside and stop their plans to destabilize public order.

Fight an Uppgraded Class of Criminals

Prepare to face a new breed of enemies: OmniTower is filled with cutting-edge threats.

From flying drones to explosive crawling bots and anti-personnel turrets, every floor is loaded with deadly traps. Each member of the elite military troops is heavily armed. Expect to face shielded squads wielding miniguns, spec-ops equipped with jet packs or even enemies armed with katanas who look more machine than man.

Restore Order With Justice Served Cold

When it’s too late to shout “freeze,” you can rely on RoboCop’s arsenal to cool down enemies’ ambitions. To serve Justice, choose from a wide range of powerful weapons, including the iconic Auto-9 or the all-new Cryo Cannon.

Unleash RoboCop’s unmatched strength to deliver devastating cinematic finishing moves—whether smashing an opponent’s skull against concrete walls or into the nearest soda vending machine.

Play as Alex Murphy

Experience unique missions with familiar faces which uncover more of the storyline of Unfinished Business.

Before becoming RoboCop, he was Alex Murphy, determined and brave, yet vulnerable as a regular police officer in Detroit. Discover a different side of the legendary law enforcer voiced by Peter Weller.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

