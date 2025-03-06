The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced - News

/ 660 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller.

The controller will be available for $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 in limited quantities. Pre-orders open on March 14 at direct.playstation.com and participating retailers, and it will launch on April 10.

"We were excited by the chance to memorialize The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love," said Head of Studio and Head of Creative Neil Druckmann and Graphic Designer Megan Mehran from Naughty Dog.

"We wanted to ensure that both installments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body. Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for TLOU fans: The firefly, moth, and wolf. Players will recognize the Fireflies’ iconic spray-painted logo that originated in Part I, while the moth and wolf represent the intertwining lives and duality between Ellie and Abby in Part II."

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is currently available for the PS5 and will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 3, 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles