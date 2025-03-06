Racing Game Hot Rod Mayhem Launches April 15 for All Major Platforms - News

Developer Casual Brothers announced the fast-paced racing game, Hot Rod Mayhem, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 15.

Hot Rod Mayhem is a fast-paced racing game where players compete in thrilling races across action-packed tracks. With two modes—Racing and Campaign—there’s always a challenge as you aim to become the World Champion by conquering 10 unique championships.

Think you’ve got what it takes? In Hot Rod Mayhem, each championship unlocks only when you conquer wild, wacky trials designed to put your skills—and sanity—to the test! From insane stunts to high-speed challenges, every trial brings something new to keep you on your toes (or wheels). These aren’t your average races; they’re the hilarious, heart-racing obstacles standing between you and glory. Buckle up, because Hot Rod Mayhem makes sure every victory is earned!

The game includes wild tracks and exciting power-ups to maintain high energy, offering both single-player and multiplayer modes, including split-screen for up to four players. Choose your favorite hot rod and race for the top spot against fierce competitors.

Gear up and stand out on the track! Personalize your racer with a selection of helmets, outfits, and more to create your signature style. Take the wheel of jaw-dropping hot rods and unlock even more through thrilling championships. With endless ways to customize and intense competition to keep you on edge, every race is a fresh chance to dominate the leaderboard and prove you’re the ultimate champion!

Customize Your Racer

Pick your helmet, face, outfit, and color to create your own outrageous, courageous character. Build a wacky ensemble that your rivals will never forget.

Choose Your Hot Rod

Take a rip-roaring ride in the Blazing Bullet or cruise in style in the Crimson Cruiser. With a variety of cars to choose from, each with their own unique stats, there’s always a fast and flashy hot rod for your racing needs.

Unleash Devastating Items

Use the Homing Dart to target the leader, the Marble to hit the car ahead, or drop a sneaky Disc that slows anyone who drives over it. Defend yourself with the Shield or speed past the competition with a Turbo Boost.

Unique Trails to Master

Jump through hoops, dodge electricity orbs, hit insane speeds on booster pads, and complete daring feats in special trials.

Race Through Epic Tracks

Feel the chill on Snow Summit, charge through Cyber City, or celebrate on the Mariachi Mile! Each track offers forward, mirrored, reversed, and twisted modes for added chaos!

Become the Champion

Compete in ten cups, each starting with a unique trial to test your skills! Master these tricky challenges and show off your prowess to claim your spot on the podium.

