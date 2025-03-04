Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Announced for All Major Platforms, Launches July 11 - News

Publisher Activision and developer Iron Galaxy have announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on July 11.

Standard / Cross-Gen Edition ($49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99)

PlayStation version includes PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 versions of the game

Xbox version includes Xbox Series / Xbox One versions of the game

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99)

PlayStation version includes PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 versions of the game

Xbox version includes Xbox Series / Xbox One versions of the game

The DOOM Slayer and The Revenant playable skaters, each includes two secret moves. The DOOM Slayer includes two unique outfits and the Unmaykr Hoverboard skate deck.

Additional songs included with the in-game soundtrack.

Exclusive DOOM Slayer, Revenant, and Create-a-Skater skate decks.

Exclusive themed Create-a-Skater Items.

Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum shattering music, plus a whole lot more.

Features:

Reunite the crew with cross-platform online Multiplayer for up to eight skaters in new and returning game modes.

Multiplayer for up to eight skaters in new and returning game modes. Drop in to new parks or tear it up across the timeless parks from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw dropping 4K resolution with streamlined goals and the epic two-minute format.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw dropping 4K resolution with streamlined goals and the epic two-minute format. Hit ‘em with some drip in the expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, including the ability to create custom goals to share with friends for the first time ever.

Shred harder than ever with more challenging goals and an enhanced New Game+ mode.

Whether you’re a total casual or a grungy pro, the same smooth handling and simple-to-learn controls from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will have you shredding like a Pro.

Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies because the shred’s not dead. It’s back and better than ever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

