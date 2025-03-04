PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March 2025 Now Available - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2025. The games will be available until Monday, March 31.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Dragon Age: The Veilguard for the PS5, Sonic Colors: Ultimate for the PS4, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for the PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | PS5

Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in this immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in. When a pair of corrupt ancient gods break free from centuries of darkness, the vibrant land of Thedas needs someone they can count on.Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight back and lead your team of seven companions, each with their own rich story. Together you will become The Veilguard.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection | PS4, PS5

13 classic Konami TMNT games are assembled in one incredible package! Experience 13 immensely popular and influential TMNT games in a totally radical collection from Konami. These retro nostalgia trips come with a range of new quality-of-life features, including online play for certain games and local couch play, the ability to save anytime and rewind, button mapping, unique development art & sketches, historic TMNT media content and more!

