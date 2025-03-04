Xbox Game Pass Adds 33 Immortals, Enter the Gungeon, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Monster Train, Galacticare, One Lonely Outpost, Enter the Gungeon, Mullet Madjack, and 33 Immortals.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Monster Train (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pas library, Monster Train brings a new strategic layer to roguelike deckbuilding, with three vertical playing fields to defend. Hell has frozen over and only you can protect the final burning pyre from the forces of heaven and restore the inferno.

Coming Soon

Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) – March 5

Now with Game Pass Standard

You are the Director of Galacticare, an interstellar healthcare company and quasi-voluntary savior of the galaxy (for cash). Build hospitals and recruit staff to satisfy the whims of various alien species and cure their bizarre illnesses. Save the (literal) galaxy in story mode, or head into sandbox to design the hospital of your dreams.

One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Turn a barren alien planet into a flourishing home in this cozy, sci-fi farming sim! Terraform the land, grow organic or genetically modified crops, and raise adorable robo-livestock. Harness renewable energy, deploy drones to fish and forage, befriend and romance settlers, and uncover the planet’s secrets as your colony thrives.

Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pass library, Enter the Gungeon is a gunfight dungeon crawler following a band of misfits seeking to shoot, loot, dodge, roll and table-flip their way to personal absolution by reaching the legendary Gungeon’s ultimate treasure: the gun that can kill the past.

Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Mullet Madjack is a high-octane-action shooter that puts you directly inside a classic anime. Pick your favorite weapon and reach the last floor to beat your best time or try again. Haste makes waste… of your enemies!

33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! 33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play as a damned soul, and rebel against God’s final judgment. Dive straight into epic, 33-player co-op battles with instant “pick-up and raid” matchmaking. Cooperate with your allies to survive against hordes of monsters and massive, challenging bosses. Expand your arsenal and equip powerful new relics to permanently upgrade your soul.

In Case You Missed It

Balatro (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

This award winning, poker-inspired roguelike deck builder is all about creating powerful synergies and winning big. Play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos. You’re going to need every edge you can get to reach the boss, beat the final ante, and secure victory.

DLC / Game Updates

Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor and Glory – Available Now

Heroes, the battlefield is calling, and the fight is evolving. Season 15: Honor and Glory is here and pulling no punches with the debut of the Perks system, a fresh Competitive Year, and a treasure trove of rewards that make every victory count. Plus, Game Pass members can supercharge their progression with an additional 10% XP boost. Learn more about Season 15: Honor and Glory on the Overwatch 2 blog.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – World Update XIX: Brazil – March 11

World Update XIX delivers the South American countries of Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in fresh, vivid detail to the Microsoft Flight Simulator world. Discover new points of interest, Bush Trips, Landing Challenges, and more. Available for both Microsoft Flight Simulator and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month – Starting March 13

Get ready to race! Velocity Month invites you to become a master of speed and cornering using some of the most advanced cars ever manufactured. Compete in new-to-Motorsport cars like the 2024 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse SC63, 2020 Oreca #38 07, and 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Plus, new driver suits, and more.

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Enjoy these Perks and more in the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on Windows PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership. New Perks are added regularly.

EA Sports F1 24: Champions Icons Pack – Available Now

Add some legends to the race with the Champions Icons Pack, available with your EA Play Membership.

Time Waits #1 from DSTLRY: Free digital collectible comic book – Available Now

Blue, an ex-soldier sent from the future to our present, tries to leave his violent past behind. But his ruthless overlords return, demanding he complete his mission. A new Sci-Fi Adventure from DSTLRY.

Leaving March 15

The following games will be leaving the library soon. Be sure to jump back in before they go and remember to use your 20% membership discount on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza 5 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members – learn more here on Xbox Wire. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices.

