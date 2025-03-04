Monster Hunter Wilds Sales Top 8 Million Units in 3 Days - Sales

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds sold over eight million units in three days. It is the fastest Capcom game to reach this milestone.

Monster Hunter Wilds over the weekend also reached a peaked at 1,384,608 concurrent players on Steam.

Read the press release below:

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that worldwide sales of Monster Hunter Wilds, released on February 28, 2025, surpassed 8 million units in 3 days, which is the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company’s history.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series and is set in a dynamically changing world that is in one moment a severe wilderness, swarming with packs of attacking monsters, and in the next transforms into a rich natural environment teeming with life. Monster Hunter Wilds features grand, beautiful visual depictions made possible by the RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary game development engine, and cross-play, allowing players to enjoy the game together regardless of their game platform.

Following the game’s announcement, Capcom promoted the appeal of Monster Hunter Wilds to a broad audience worldwide, exhibiting the title at global video game events and holding an online open beta test to give many players a chance to try it, while also providing updates on game information via the online events such as Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase. As a result of these continuous global initiatives, Monster Hunter Wilds has evoked massive excitement and achieved sales of 8 million units in 3 days, the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

Monster Hunter Wilds launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28.

