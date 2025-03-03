Monster Hunter Wilds Tops 1.38 Million Concurrent Players on Steam in Opening Weekend - Sales

Capcom released Monster Hunter Wilds on Friday and the game quickly climbed the all-time peak concurrent players chart on Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds over the weekend peaked at 1,384,608 concurrent players, according to SteamDB. This is enough to become the fifth highest peak of all-time on Steam.

The PC version of the game does have performance issues that Capcom is working on fixing. The company did suggest players to update their drivers, turn off the compatibility mode, and readjust settings. It currently has over 54,000 reviews with a mixed rating.

Here are the top 10 all-time peak for concurrent players on Steam:

PUBG: Battlegrounds - 3,257,248 players Black Myth: Wukong - 2,415,714 players Palworld - 2,101,867 players Counter-Strike 2 - 1,818,773 players Monster Hunter Wilds - 1,384,608 players Lost Ark - 1,325,305 players Dota 2 - 1,295,114 players Cyberpunk 2077 - 1,054,388players Elden Ring - 953,426 players Banana - 917,272 players

Monster Hunter Wilds launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28.

