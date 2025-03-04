Game Publisher Acclaim Has Returned to 'Reignite' Classic Franchises and Support Indie Devs - News

Video game publisher Acclaim has been resurrected by a team of industry veterans.

The publisher will be led by industry veteran Alex Josef, who has over two decades of experience in marketing and publishing hundreds of games.

Acclaim will "reignite" classic franchises and support independent developers by providing funding, marketing, and public relations to help bring their games to a wider audience.

"It's an absolute honor and pleasure to be leading the charge in bringing Acclaim back to the forefront of the games industry," said Josef. "We're fortunate that we have an extremely talented team and that we’ve already signed some incredible indie titles, which we’ll be revealing soon."

The advisory board at Acclaim includes Russell Binder at Striker Entertainment, Mark Caplan at Ridge Partners, and Jeff Jarrett at Global Force Entertainment.

"For more than three decades, I’ve had the privilege to have been a part of both the wrestling and gaming universes, and I’m thrilled to now be a partner in the revival of Acclaim, an iconic publisher known for releasing some of the most legendary games of the ’80s and ’90s," said Jarrett.

"From my early involvement with the publisher’s hit 16-bit WWF titles to my experience helping shape the TNA Wrestling series, which spawned the first video game wrestler to become a full-time roster member in the Squared Circle, I’ve seen firsthand the type of impact great games can have on players and fans. Resurrecting Acclaim is an opportunity to impart the same degree of passion and love to a new generation, and I’m excited to be involved."

VaynerFund partner Phil Toronto and JET Management partner Eric Vogel will support Acclaim's growth strategy. Both have experience in investment and management that will "foster an environment ripe for nurturing independent developers and driving long-term success."

