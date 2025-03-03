Hideki Kamiya on Scalebound: 'Let's Do it, Phil' - News

Scalebound was announced for the Xbox One over a decade ago at E3 2014 as an Xbox exclusive and was later supposed to also get a PC release. However, it would eventually be cancelled.

Hideki Kamiya, the former PlatinumGames co-founder, is still interested in making Scalebound.

Kamiya is currently working on a sequel to Okami at his new studio Clovers. A new tweet from Clovers featuring an video of Kamiya and it reads "Noticed some excitement around Kamiya’s desk. He was reminiscing about the development of Scalebound while watching YouTube videos. It never made it to release, but even now, he still feels proud of it."

Kamiya would retweet the original tweet from Clovers and stated, "Let's do it, Phil!" Phil being Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

Kamiya back in 2022 also stated he was "serious" about resurrecting Scalebound.

