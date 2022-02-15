PlatinumGames is 'Serious' About Wanting to Resurrect Xbox Exclusive Scalebound - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 967 Views
PlatinumGames' president Atsushi Inaba and vice president Hideki Kamiya in a recent interview expressed the desire to revisit the cancelled Xbox exclusive, Scalebound, and to bring it back.
Kamiya now speaking with VideoGamesChronicle said he wasn't about wanting to resurrect Scalebound.
I think it’s really strange because, to be honest, I’ve been in a lot of interviews since the project ended and I feel like I’ve said many times that I’d love to be able to bring it back," said Kamiya.
"Having gotten somewhere with it, as a creator I’d like to see it to the end. And I hear fans saying they really want to play that game, which is too bad, and I want to give that to them when I hear that."
He added, "That’s something that I thought I’d been saying, or I’d been trying to say for years now. I’ve said it in interviews before and gotten no reaction, but now finally I got a big reaction, and I was glad to see that. But no, it’s not a joke: I’m totally serious about it, yeah."
He was later asked if PlatinumGames had discussed the possibility about bringing back Scalebound with Xbox.
"I can’t confirm or deny anything, but we could be talking to Microsoft. But we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami or anybody!" he responded.
At this point I'm expecting them to put a sign that says "for sale" in fron of their headquarters
I'd love to see Platinum games make the game with one Xbox studio supporting them in using tools they are not experienced with. Like if they are using unreal engine then a small team from The Coalition can support them.
well im sure they said was runnning into technical issues maybe they can now make it run properly on more powerful hardware
Are they looking for work? Maybe another company can commission them to make a game?
Kamiya was serious about wanting to make another Okami with Capcom as well. Said it before but Scalebound is a passion project for Kamiya and it hurt him to see it die.
They want Microsoft to purchase them so bad. It would be a solid acquisition for the company.
Doesn't Microsoft own the Scalebound IP?
Yes.
Then what the hell is he talking about potentially having discussions bringing back Scalebound with Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, or Konami? lmao
He's saying that he is not allowed to disclose details of any currently ongoing talks that Platinum is having with any publishers about upcoming projects or acquisition deals basically.
He is just saying it in a cheeky, trolly way, Kamiya is well known to be one of the biggest trolls on Twitter, which is why he felt the need to clarify that he is serious about wanting to finish Scalebound.
Kamiya's gone on a fishing trip now my question his what type of fish species would you use to represent each company?
Isn't it obvious? Either Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, or Konami are in talks to purchase Microsoft. Platinum knows this. They want to be bought by whoever buys Microsoft so they can make Scalebound.
/Thread
Didn't we had this same report like a week ago?
We did, but the story blew up enough to where they had another interview on the subject.
Probably unecessary right? Didn't any anything worth.
100%! I'm guessing either Platinum is desperate to sell, or being deep rooted in Japanese culture makes them feel ashamed that they were responsible for the cancellation of Scalebound in the first place? Idk. It's just weird how desperate they're starting to sound about restarting this project.
At least if they would give new information, but well they can't give details, so no point in giving a similar interview.