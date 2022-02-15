By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlatinumGames is 'Serious' About Wanting to Resurrect Xbox Exclusive Scalebound

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 967 Views

PlatinumGames' president Atsushi Inaba and vice president Hideki Kamiya in a recent interview expressed the desire to revisit the cancelled Xbox exclusive, Scalebound, and to bring it back. 

Kamiya now speaking with VideoGamesChronicle said he wasn't about wanting to resurrect Scalebound.

I think it’s really strange because, to be honest, I’ve been in a lot of interviews since the project ended and I feel like I’ve said many times that I’d love to be able to bring it back," said Kamiya.

"Having gotten somewhere with it, as a creator I’d like to see it to the end. And I hear fans saying they really want to play that game, which is too bad, and I want to give that to them when I hear that."

He added, "That’s something that I thought I’d been saying, or I’d been trying to say for years now. I’ve said it in interviews before and gotten no reaction, but now finally I got a big reaction, and I was glad to see that. But no, it’s not a joke: I’m totally serious about it, yeah."

He was later asked if PlatinumGames had discussed the possibility about bringing back Scalebound with Xbox. 

"I can’t confirm or deny anything, but we could be talking to Microsoft. But we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami or anybody!" he responded.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


IcaroRibeiro (8 hours ago)

At this point I'm expecting them to put a sign that says "for sale" in fron of their headquarters

Livewitharya (8 hours ago)

I'd love to see Platinum games make the game with one Xbox studio supporting them in using tools they are not experienced with. Like if they are using unreal engine then a small team from The Coalition can support them.

Giggity_goo (8 hours ago)

well im sure they said was runnning into technical issues maybe they can now make it run properly on more powerful hardware

The Fury (8 hours ago)

Are they looking for work? Maybe another company can commission them to make a game?

Leynos The Fury (7 hours ago)

MS owns the IP

Leynos (9 hours ago)

Kamiya was serious about wanting to make another Okami with Capcom as well. Said it before but Scalebound is a passion project for Kamiya and it hurt him to see it die.

vgmkyle (4 hours ago)

They want Microsoft to purchase them so bad. It would be a solid acquisition for the company.

Leynos vgmkyle (1 hour ago)

No they don't.

gtotheunit91 (10 hours ago)

Asked if PlatinumGames had discussed the possibility about bringing back Scalebound with Xbox, "I can’t confirm or deny anything, but we could be talking to Microsoft. But we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami or anybody!"

Doesn't Microsoft own the Scalebound IP?

Leynos gtotheunit91 (9 hours ago)

Yes.

gtotheunit91 Leynos (9 hours ago)

Then what the hell is he talking about potentially having discussions bringing back Scalebound with Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, or Konami? lmao

shikamaru317 gtotheunit91 (8 hours ago)

He's saying that he is not allowed to disclose details of any currently ongoing talks that Platinum is having with any publishers about upcoming projects or acquisition deals basically.
He is just saying it in a cheeky, trolly way, Kamiya is well known to be one of the biggest trolls on Twitter, which is why he felt the need to clarify that he is serious about wanting to finish Scalebound.

mjk45 gtotheunit91 (7 hours ago)

Kamiya's gone on a fishing trip now my question his what type of fish species would you use to represent each company?

Dulfite gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

Isn't it obvious? Either Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, or Konami are in talks to purchase Microsoft. Platinum knows this. They want to be bought by whoever buys Microsoft so they can make Scalebound.

/Thread

Chazore (6 hours ago)

Why does this come off like "if we bring back this IP, will someone finally buy us?"

DonFerrari (9 hours ago)

Didn't we had this same report like a week ago?

gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (9 hours ago)

We did, but the story blew up enough to where they had another interview on the subject.

DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (9 hours ago)

Probably unecessary right? Didn't any anything worth.

gtotheunit91 DonFerrari (9 hours ago)

100%! I'm guessing either Platinum is desperate to sell, or being deep rooted in Japanese culture makes them feel ashamed that they were responsible for the cancellation of Scalebound in the first place? Idk. It's just weird how desperate they're starting to sound about restarting this project.

DonFerrari gtotheunit91 (9 hours ago)

At least if they would give new information, but well they can't give details, so no point in giving a similar interview.

kazuyamishima (9 hours ago)

Desperate Moments for Platinum

LudicrousSpeed (10 hours ago)
