PlatinumGames is 'Serious' About Wanting to Resurrect Xbox Exclusive Scalebound

posted 10 hours ago

PlatinumGames' president Atsushi Inaba and vice president Hideki Kamiya in a recent interview expressed the desire to revisit the cancelled Xbox exclusive, Scalebound, and to bring it back.

Kamiya now speaking with VideoGamesChronicle said he wasn't about wanting to resurrect Scalebound.

I think it’s really strange because, to be honest, I’ve been in a lot of interviews since the project ended and I feel like I’ve said many times that I’d love to be able to bring it back," said Kamiya.

"Having gotten somewhere with it, as a creator I’d like to see it to the end. And I hear fans saying they really want to play that game, which is too bad, and I want to give that to them when I hear that."

He added, "That’s something that I thought I’d been saying, or I’d been trying to say for years now. I’ve said it in interviews before and gotten no reaction, but now finally I got a big reaction, and I was glad to see that. But no, it’s not a joke: I’m totally serious about it, yeah."

He was later asked if PlatinumGames had discussed the possibility about bringing back Scalebound with Xbox.

"I can’t confirm or deny anything, but we could be talking to Microsoft. But we could also be talking to Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami or anybody!" he responded.

