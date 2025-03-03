Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Was the Best-Selling Game in Canada in 2024 - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game on the Canadian charts for 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Helldivers II came in second place, Hogwarts Legacy in fifth place, and Elden Ring in sixth place. Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero took eighth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III came in 10th place.

There were two Nintendo games were in the top 20 with Super Mario Party Jamboree in seventh place and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in 14th place. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales.

A number of annual sports titles were in the top 20. NHL 25 came in third place, EA Sports FC 25 took fourth place, EA Sports College Football 25 was in ninth place, NBA 2K25 came in 11th place, Madden NFL 25 was in 17th place, and WWE 2K24 took 19th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in Canada in 2024:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Helldivers II NHL 25 EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Super Mario Party Jamboree* Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero EA Sports College Football 25 Call of Duty Modern Warfare III NBA 2K25** Dragon's Dogma II Final Fantasy VII Rebirth The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom* Astro Bot Minecraft^ Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V** WWE 2K24** Star Wars Outlaws

*Digital Sales Not Included

^Digital sales on Nintendo platforms not included

**Oct-Dec digital sales not included

