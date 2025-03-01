GEX Trilogy Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Limited Run Games announced GEX Trilogy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this Summer.

Everyone’s favorite tail-whipping, channel-surfing, gecko is back in a collection that features all of his best-selling adventures!

It’s Tail Time, Baby!

GEX Trilogy includes the original 2D platformer, GEX, and the two 3D sequels: GEX: Enter the Gecko and GEX 3: Deep Cover Gecko—but these aren’t just re-runs! This Carbon Engine powered collection includes extras and numerous improvements that bring GEX back into prime time!

Included Games

GEX

HBO comedian Dana Gould fuels GEX with over 300 hilarious one-liners and sound effects.

GEX’s mouth gets him in trouble, but it’s his thrashing tail and suction cup paws that get him out.

GEX has been sucked into the Media Dimension, the place where cheesy 70’s movies go to retire. To escape he’s gotta kill TV’s in each world.

Over 450 frames of smooth 3D animation and hand-rendered backgrounds!

GEX jumps and sticks to everything while thrashin’ secret levels in search of elusive remote controls.

GEX: Enter the Gecko

Huge Media Dimension Levels, all designed as sarcastic parodies of popular TV and movies.

Innovative Camera Control! Explore and look anywhere in beautifully textured 3D worlds.

Talkin’ Trash! HBO comedian Dana Gould delivers over 500 sarcastic lip-synched impressions and one-liners!

Over 125 Slick Gecko Moves! Whip-cracking tail attacks, flying karate kicks, tongue grabbing, and climbing up walls!

Master of Disguise! GEX sports a secret agent suit, kung fu uniform, spacesuit, and other costumes.

GEX 3: Deep Cover Gecko

All-new character mechanics! Scuba diving, gliding, machine gunning, fire-ball hurling and more!

Baywatch’s Marlice Andrada stars as the beautiful Agent Xtra spoofing buxom spy babes of the past.

All-new intuitive 3D camera system.

Over 25 all-new disguises! Private GEX, GEX Capone, Count DracuGEX, and more!

Over 1,000 wise-cracks and celebrity impressions from comedian Dana Gould.

All-new secret playable characters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

