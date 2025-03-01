Horror Game Post Trauma Launches March 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Raw Fury and developer RED SOUL GAMES announced the horror game, Post Trauma, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 31.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

True horror lives in our minds.

Dive into the twisted reality of Post Trauma, where survival comes at the cost of unexpected encounters and mysteries.

Post Trauma is both a tribute to and a modern take on classic horror games, blending old-school fixed camera angles with high fidelity graphics, smooth controls and immersive soundscapes.

Features:

Play as Roman, a middle-aged train conductor, as he tries to understand and escape the surreal world he’s trapped in.

Classic horror games mechanics get a modern twist, blending fixed camera angles with a truly modern presentation and control types, including optional tank controls.

Immerse yourself in beautifully unsettling environments and a deeply consuming audio landscape.

Solve puzzles and riddles with the information you will gather exploring your surroundings to progress in the game and try to explain what is happening to you and the world around you.

Unravel haunting mysteries and face or escape nightmarish creatures at every turn.

In order to play this game it’s recommended to keep a notepad with you.

