Vagrus: The Riven Realms Launches for All Major Consoles on March 31

Lost Pilgrims announced the open-world RPG, Vagrus: The Riven Realms, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 31.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and GOG.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Vagrus: The Riven Realms is an award-winning role-playing game with a narrative focus, open-world exploration, and strong elements of strategy. The player takes the role of a vagrus—a caravan leader who strives to survive in a strange and perilous dark fantasy world by leading a traveling company on all kinds of ventures.

A Dark Realm

A vast realm is yours to explore, filled with unique locations, strange factions, and a colorful cast of characters. In order to punish the Empire for its sins, the Elder Gods unleashed their power a thousand years ago that resulted in the devastation of the realms. The continent is now a wasteland, riddled with arcane anomalies, swarming with twisted monsters, and haunted by roaming undead even after long centuries of rebuilding.

Branching Narrative

A large selection of stories make up the game’s narrative in the form of events, encounters, and quests. The choices you make in these often affect your companions as well as the world around you. Pick your background from trader, mercenary, or explorer; work for factions, pursue rumors and trading opportunities; acquire wealth, gain fame, and discover hidden knowledge.

Turn-Based Combat

Engage in turn-based, tactical combat that involves your companions and a large variety of enemies, both humanoid and monstrous. Use a wide range of character skills as well as your own leadership-related abilities to succeed. Positioning and support skills are of paramount importance in these challenging engagements.

Resource Management

Journeys have to be planned and prepared for carefully, lest they end in disaster. Manage your supplies, morale, and your crew’s vigor effectively to survive. Haul cargo and valuables across the wasteland or take it from others. Your crew of workers, fighters, scouts, and slaves have to be supervised closely to optimize their effectiveness.

Unique Companions

A wide variety of companions can work for you in versatile caravan roles, such as scoutmaster, guard captain, treasure hunter, or beast handler. Each companion comes with unique combat skills, background stories, and personal quest lines that can upgrade them further when you complete them.

Powerful Faction

Ally yourself with mighty factions that shape the Riven Realms with their influence on commerce, brutal wars, and their constant intrigue. From prosperous Trading Houses to criminal syndicates and religious organizations, these groups offer powerful rewards and boons to those loyal to their cause. But take heed—befriending a faction will more than likely antagonize some of the others.

