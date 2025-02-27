Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 39K, PS5 Sells 14K - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 68,219 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 23, 2025. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in second with sales of 36,942 units.

Donkey Kong Country Returns (NS) is in third place with sales of 10,714 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 10,418 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 9,988 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 4,659 units, Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,424 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 3,855 units.

It Takes Two (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,359 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 2,932 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 39,172 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 13,556 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,535 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 22 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA, 02/21/25) – 68,219 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (SEGA, 02/21/25) – 36,942 (New) [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 10,714 (206,163) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,418 (6,259,102) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 9,988 (1,199,061) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,659 (1,551,593) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,424 (3,815,718) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,855 (8,077,233) [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 3,359 (125,648) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2,932 (5,526,005)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 27,306 (8,797,751) Switch Lite – 8,394 (6,462,797) PlayStation 5 – 6,602 (5,475,045) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,205 (164,692) Switch – 3,472 (20,062,846) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,749 (917,742) Xbox Series S – 1,300 (331,986) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 156 (19,843) Xbox Series X – 79 (319,484) PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,929,275)

