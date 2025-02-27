Sony Cutting PlayStation VR2 Price by $150 in March - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is dropping the recommended retail price (RRP) for the PlayStation VR2 starting in March.

The price for the PS VR2 starting in March will be permanently dropped by $150 to $399.99 / €449.99 / £399.99 / ¥66,980. A bundle that also includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain will be available for the same price.

Both bundles for PlayStation VR2 includes a PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller, and stereo headphones.

"For those of you who have been waiting for the opportunity to jump into PlayStation VR2 and experience what this generation’s innovative virtual reality system has to offer, we are happy to share some great news! Starting in March, we’re reducing the recommended retail price (RRP) of PS VR2," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Global Marketing Vice President Isabelle Tomatis.

Tomatis added PS VR2 "now supports low-latency hand tracking, which allows developers to create games that tracks a player’s hand position and movement through the cameras embedded on the PS VR2 headset."

