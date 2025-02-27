Pokemon Champions Announced for Switch, iOS, and Android - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developer The Pokemon Works have announced Pokémon battle game, Pokémon Champions, for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to experience everything you love about Pokémon battles all in one place—in Pokémon Champions.

This new, battle-focused game will feature familiar mechanics such as Pokémon types, Abilities, and moves, creating an environment conducive to rich and varied strategies for new and experienced Trainers alike. It’s not just familiar mechanics—you’ll be able to bring in classic Pokémon from Pokémon HOME, too! Look forward to cross-platform battles alongside your favorite Pokémon on Nintendo Switch and mobile, with a variety of different modes available for your desired experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles