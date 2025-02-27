MotoGP 25 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Milestone S.r.l. has announced MotoGP 25 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on April 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Rev up your engines for the 2025 season! Feel the authentic MotoGP thrills with refined sound design and exciting challenges. Train with new disciplines in Race Off mode and choose the Arcade or Pro Experience for ultimate fun or realism!

Get ready to take part in MotoGP 25!

Feel Every Detail of the 2025 Season

Join the official Championship and step into the boots of your favorite riders to master the most iconic bikes and tracks of the season. Live the most realistic race thrills ever thanks to Unreal Engine 5, MotoGP Stewards ensuring fair battles, and an overhauled sound design, recorded on-site from official bikes.

Forge Your Racing Legacy

Your path to becoming a MotoGP Legend starts here! Deep dive into your bike’s evolution, choose your own career Turning Points during the season and develop social relationships off track, then watch how these choices evolve over the weekend. Master the Riders Market dynamics to make your journey always unique.

Master Your Craft

Train like a champion with the new Race Off disciplines available in Career and Quick Modes. Ride Motard, Flat Track and Minibikes bikes on 4 dedicated tracks across 2 original environments. Take on challenges like elimination and relay races, boost your rider’s fitness, unlock accessories and sharpen your skills to dominate the track!

Race Your Own Way

Maximum playability or full-sim challenge? Jump right into the action with the new Arcade Experience for immediate adrenaline-pumping fun. Or master every detail of the track, fuel consumption, and electronics in the Pro Experience, for an authentic MotoGP realism!

Take full control of your bike with an improved Adaptive Difficulty Mode, Neural Aid System and new Tutorial.

Dominate the Scene

Ranked races and full cross-play will let you challenge friends and opponents with similar skills, no matter what platform they race on. (Nintendo Switch excluded.)

Unleash your creativity and show the world your style thanks to a full set of in-game editors.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles