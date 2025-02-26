PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March 2025 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 667 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for March 2025. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, March 4 until Monday, March 31.
The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Dragon Age: The Veilguard for the PS5, Sonic Colors: Ultimate for the PS4, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for the PS5 and PS4.
Read details on the games below:
Dragon Age: The Veilguard | PS5
Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in this immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in. When a pair of corrupt ancient gods break free from centuries of darkness, the vibrant land of Thedas needs someone they can count on.Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight back and lead your team of seven companions, each with their own rich story. Together you will become The Veilguard.
Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4
The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection | PS4, PS5
13 classic Konami TMNT games are assembled in one incredible package! Experience 13 immensely popular and influential TMNT games in a totally radical collection from Konami. These retro nostalgia trips come with a range of new quality-of-life features, including online play for certain games and local couch play, the ability to save anytime and rewind, button mapping, unique development art & sketches, historic TMNT media content and more!
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
Dragon Age: The Failguard
It did launch day one on a subscription service, right? (EA Play Pro). Games that launch on subs do tend to struggle to maintain any kind of longtime sales and quickly drop in perceived value, at least if they're just single player story driven games(Indiana Jones is already on sale on Steam)
EA said Veilguard attracted 1.5 million players in general within the first 3 months. It was clarified that would include EA Play Pro players. Indiana Jones at least attracted over 4 million players in the first month of launch.
1.5 million in 3 months versus 4 million in 1 month is a very drastic difference. Especially for a fully multiplat game where the sub service is available on every platform the game can be played on.
The player numbers are not really comparable I imagine since I'd guess there's like 10x as many people with gamepass as EA Play Pro and it's only available on PC and on Steam Veilguard still had way more players than Indy(89k peak vs 12k peak).
I don't believe many people played it on EA Play based on the numbers but my point is more about the perceived value of the game just from it being available on a sub at all(and the knowledge it will come to base level EA Play within 12 months) . Games in that situation tend to do OK at launch and then have terrible ongoing sales.
That's a fair point. The business model that both companies are striving for are different as well. Game Pass was the primary push for Indy (which judging by Steam numbers is where majority of players played the game) whereas EA Play is not EA's primary business focus and is more secondary, still primarily depending on game sales.
But, the biggest thing was EA specifically mentioning that Veilguard failed to meet their expectations by like half IIRC that caused for a good chunk of layoffs at BioWare including nearly the entire Veilguard lead developers, whereas Indy has done well enough to where MachineGames is not in any sort of danger, and the PS5 version of the game should push the game further than it already has.
I doubt the developers are in trouble at Machine Games. I suspect all Xbox first party games will go on sale within 3 months, I think that's how the model will work with games that launch on gamepass.
Thats why DA being on PS Plus is not that shocking I believe.
That's actually pretty standard practice these days. It's very rare to not have a game go on sale in some capacity after 3 months. Unless it's a monster hit like Elden Ring.
But also of note, the Indy sale is 20% after nearly 3 months whereas Veilguard went on a 35% sale after just the first month of release. It's pretty safe to say that Veilguard, and BioWare in general, is in pretty dire straits. Because this also isn't the PS Plus that will stay on the service for the next year or however long it may be for Extra or Premium tiers. This is one of the Essential titles that anyone can claim for free for the next 30 days.
It says in the article, "The games will be available starting on Tuesday, March 4 until Monday, March 31." So EA was just looking for a quick buck out of this mess.
I was waiting for it to hit Gamepass, but I guess I'll just play it on PS+ Actually a fantastic month for PS+, all three games are solid choices.