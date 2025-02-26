Civilization VII Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Sid Meier's Civilization VII has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 16, 2025.

The one other new release in the top 10, Rugby 25, debuted in fourth place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II came in second place, while the original game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, took ninth place.

NBA 2K25 took third place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 came in fifth place, and Grand Theft Auto V took sixth place. Borderlands 3 was in seventh place, Red Dead Redemption 2 in eighth place, and Hogwarts Legacy in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Sid Meier's Civilization VII - NEW Kingdom Come: Deliverance II NBA 2K25 Rugby 25 - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

