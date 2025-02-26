Civilization VII Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts, Avowed Advanced Access Takes 8th - Sales

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 16, 2025.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII debuted in second place, while the Advanced Access release of Avowed debuted in eighth place.

NBA 2K25 came in third place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 took fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V came in fifth place. Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place and Kingdom Come: Deliverance in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Sid Meier's Civilization VII - NEW NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Kingdom Come: Deliverance Avowed - Early Access Red Dead Redemption 2 It Takes Two

