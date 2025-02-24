Action RPG The Lonesome Guild Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher DON’T NOD and developer Tiny Bull Studios have announced action RPG, The Lonesome Guild, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Fall.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a world consumed by loneliness, only friendship can save the day. Lead a quirky cast in this colorful single-player action RPG full of heart, battles, and bonds that change everything.

The world might be lonely, but you don’t have to be.

A Tale of Togetherness in a World Apart

The Lonesome Guild is a single-player top-down action RPG all about togetherness. Embark on a heroic adventure as Ghost, a spirit who wakes to find they hold no memories.

The world has become shrouded by loneliness and the mist just keeps spreading, corrupting everyone in its path. Now it’s up to you to get the band back together… even if they’re meeting for the first time.

Six Misfits, One Goal

The ragtag group of unlikely friends you’ll recruit each will bring their own story, quirks, motives, and abilities.

Switch seamlessly between the six of them during exploration and combat to navigate Etere, solve puzzles, and defeat enemies!

Bond and Battle

Relationships are the heart and soul of The Lonesome Guild—it’s a party, literally. As your friendship grows, so does your power with new abilities and combos.

A party can only be strong if each member is strong too—unravel your new friends’ stories and help them find peace.

Unlock side quests, new abilities, and heartfelt chats by the campfire. Together, we’re unstoppable!

Fights That Keep You on Your Toes

Three difficulty levels, a roster of cool abilities, one very powerful Ghost power.

Test your might in intense battles where you can switch between characters whenever you fancy and ambush enemies with clever combos.

Build your dream team and fight your way through Etere.

A World Worth Fighting for

Etere is full of charm and secrets, mystery and treasures to uncover.

From unearthing old secrets in the ruins to gathering round campfires in the forest, there’s always something new around the corner in The Lonesome Guild.

Solve puzzles, explore vibrant landscapes, and find shiny things as you restore balance and hope to the world.

