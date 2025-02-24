Bossa Games Hit With Layoffs - News

Bossa Games co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Olifiers in a statement on LinkedIn announced the studio has been hit with layoffs.

"The past couple of years have brought a significant amount of disruption to the games industry at large, with treasured studios, teams and games being shut down or significantly scaled back. We've all read the news, suffered through the changes ourselves or seen it through the eyes of peers and colleagues affected," said Olifiers.

"In our view this is not a phase, it's a fundamental transformation of the games industry, a reshape of how games are made and by what kinds of teams. The industry of two years in the future will not look like the industry of two years ago.

"We've had to make the painful decision to scale back, focusing on the late-stage production of Lost Skies and its upcoming launch, ensuring the game is successfully released and evolved for its players for the foreseeable future. Once Lost Skies is established and enjoying live operations, we'll reshape into small teams working independently on novel game ideas brought to the players as early as possible.

"This means saying very difficult goodbyes to extremely talented and treasured colleagues, truly some of the best people in the games industry, who have been part of our journey for a long time. We wish we had found a way of navigating this turmoil without resorting to the decision of scaling back our teams, but unfortunately we've failed in this endeavour.

"To our industry peers, who undoubtedly are also fighting their own difficult battles, we wish you all the luck and resilience - and if you are in the enviable position to hire someone, we can't recommend anyone better than a former Bossian."

Bossa Games did lay off about a third of its employees at the end of 2024 with a team of 40 remaining to work on Lost Skies.

