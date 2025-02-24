Steam Demo, Pre-orders Available for Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark - News

posted 8 hours ago

Indie studio Inti Creates has released a playable demo on Steam for its upcoming 2D action-adventure game Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark. Pre-orders for the game have also opened, offering 10% off the launch price of $29.99. Players who pre-order will receive the bonus sub-weapon DLC, "Demon Maid's Trusty Tools Set", for free.

Servants of the Dark, the sequel to 2023's Gal Guardians: Demon Purge, promises to greatly expand the setting from a single castle to the entirety of the Demon Realm, and further evolve the gameplay into a true Metroidvania adventure. It stars two new characters with different playstyles, Kirika and Masha, who players can switch between in order to fully explore the each area and take down enemies & bosses.

Find the demo and pre-orders at the Steam page. The game launches on all major platforms on March 27, 2025.

