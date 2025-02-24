Former Nintendo Employee Predicts Switch 2 Will Launch in June - News

/ 305 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

A former employee on the Nintendo of America sales team speaking on the Kit and Krista podcast states Nintendo will "definitely" share plans to launch the Nintendo Switch 2 by the end of the summer and likely sometime in June.

They’re going to want the system to be out before the end of the summer. I would say at the start of the summer, at the end of the school year, so you have kids talking about what they’re excited for," said the former employee (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I think we’ll see a June launch. I’m thinking maybe mid-June, or a little bit later than that. But definitely before the end of the summer, that thing’s coming out… there are good strategic reasons why that would be part of the consideration."

He added that retailers know "nothing" on Nintendo's plans for the Switch 2. This includes the release date and the price.

"Nothing," he stated on what retailers know. "Certainly not price. Almost certainly not any kind of launch date other than maybe a quarter. It always makes me laugh to see these articles like, 'Walmart Canada says the price is going to be this'… Walmart Canada are the last people who are going to know.

"They don’t have that information. There’s no way that even Target in the US would know anything… when we know the launch date, that’s probably when the retailers are going to know the launch date. Maybe a week or two in advance. I would imagine maybe March 27th the retailers will find out – a couple of days in advance [of the Nintendo Direct]."

Nintendo will be unveiling more details on the Nintendo Switch 2 at the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, April 2, which will start at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 PM GMT / 3:00 pm CEST.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles