FromSoftware Passed on PlayStation Publishing Dark Souls Because of How Demon's Souls Was Treated - News

FromSoftware in collaboration with Sony Japan Studio developed Demon's Souls, the game that is considered the first Soulslike game. However, FromSoftware ended up not working with PlayStation when it came to their next game, Dark Souls.

Sony ended up not localising Demon's Souls outside of Japan. Atlus published the game in the US and Bandai Namco published it in Europe.

The former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida with the Sacred Symbols + podcast revealed PlayStation wanted to work with FromSoftware again, however, the developer decided to go with Bandai Namco with Dark Souls.

"FromSoftware was already working on the sequel, but they were so disappointed with how PlayStation treated them, we wanted to work with them again but they passed on it," said Yoshia (via VideoGamesChronicle).

He added, "We have huge respect for Miyazaki and we were able to work with them again. Bloodborne is one of his best games."

Bloodborne released in March 2015 for the PlayStation 4.

