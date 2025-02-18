Xbox Game Pass Adds F1 24, Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader, and Watch Dogs Legion - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced three more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes EA Sports F1 24, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Welcome to the Living Lands, a mysterious island filled with adventure and danger. Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy action RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. Check out Xbox Wire for Starting Tips to Help You on Your Adventure in the Living Lands.

Coming Soon

EA Sports F1 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – February 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Join the grid and chase podium glory with unlimited access to EA Sports F1 24, coming soon to The Play List. Members can master every turn and feel at one with the car with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Plus, score in-game rewards including 5,000 XP monthly.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – February 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is an isometric RPG by Owlcat Games, set in the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. As a powerful Rogue Trader, you command a starship, assemble a crew, and explore the Imperium, making fateful decisions in tactical, turn-based combat.

Watch Dogs: Legion (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 25

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Explore a massive urban open world featuring London’s many iconic landmarks and fun side activities where you can recruit (and play as) anyone. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations. Team up with your friends to complete new four-player co-op missions and PvP matches online.

In Case You Missed It

Ryse: Son of Rome Available with Cloud Gaming

Game Pass Ultimate

Jump back in this immersive action-adventure story of struggle, brutality, and heroism with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Amidst the chaos of the late Roman Empire, become soldier Marius Titus and embark on a perilous campaign to avenge the death of your family and defend the honor of Rome. In Gladiator Mode, step into the Colosseum and fight for the glory, spectacle, and entertainment of the crowds.

DLC / Game Updates

Sea of Thieves: Season 15 – Starting February 20

Sea of Thieves is more exciting than ever as new life abounds across the waves. Set forth on new Voyages for The Hunter’s Call, grapple with wild boars and deadly sea monsters, master using hunting spears and more, with new features to enjoy each month.

Ark Survival Ascended: Astraeos DLC – Available Now

Game Pass members save 10%! Embark on your next epic odyssey within the world of Ark with Astraeos! Explore and immerse yourself in an elysian land of colossal proportions, steeped in Greek mythology. At over 260km², this massive new map is overflowing with stunning scenery, ancient ruins, and sacred temples. Face off against powerful new bosses, alpha dino variants with enhanced loot, and a fearsome miniboss lurking in mysterious caves.

Forza Motorsport: Update 17 – Available Now

Update 17 celebrates cars that are fun, compact, and performant. Race four new-to-Motorsport cars: 2023 Toyota Camry TRD, 2022 Hyundai i20N, 2022 Toyota GR86, and 2021 Hyundai #98 Elantra TCR. Get the 2021 Toyota Yaris GR and 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5N in the Challenge Hub.

Age of Mythology: Retold – Immortal Pillars Expansion – March 4

Game Pass members can save 10% on their pre-order of Immortal Pillars, the highly anticipated first expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold. Harness the power of ancient Chinese mythology and discover a world where gods, monsters, and legends collide in an epic new chapter of mythical strategy.

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Find all these Perks and more in the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on Windows PC to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Madden NFL 25: EA Play Supercharge Pack – Available Now

Madden NFL 25 is now on The Play List. Get your Ultimate Team ready for the gridiron with the Supercharge Pack.

Minecraft: 1 Month Marketplace Pass – Available Now

Get access to the Marketplace Pass for 1 month! Discover 150+ pieces of content including worlds, skin packs, add-ons and more refreshed monthly. This Perk requires a payment instrument to redeem. Terms apply.

Monster Hunter Now: MH Now Bundle – Available Now

Claim 2 Ultra Hunting Tickets, 2 Paintballs, 2 Potions, a Wander Orb, and a Tigrex crafting material for weapons and armor. This Perk content requires Monster Hunter Now (mobile) to use. Valid only for iOS and Android versions of the game.

MultiVersus: MVP Pack 5 – Available Now

The MultiVersus MVP Pack offers in-game content to further customize and boost your play for Game Pass Ultimate members. MVP Pack 5 includes a Rare Banner – Bun Power and a Legendary Taunt – Treat Break.

Naruto 4-Movie Collection: Free movies – Available Now (US Only)

Claim four Anime classic movies including Naruto Shippuden The Movie: Blood Prison, Naruto Road to Ninja, Naruto The Last, and Boruto: The Naruto Movie. More Naruto titles are on sale during Anime month. Available in the US only.

Leaving February 28

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Whether there are loose ends to tie up or you still want to try these out, this is your call to jump back in. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep it in your library.

F1 22 (Console and PC) EA Play

(Console and PC) EA Play Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) PAW Patrol World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza 3 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Yakuza 4 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles