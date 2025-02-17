S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl 2nd Major Update Features Over 1,700 Fixes and Adjustments - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer GSC Game World announced the second major update for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is now available.

The update features over 1,700 fixes and adjustments to the game. This includes to the balance, locations, quests, blockers, crashes, performance, more A-Life 2.0 fixes, and more.

"This work wouldn’t have been possible without your feedback and comments on your personal experience with the Zone, thanks for sharing it here on Steam, Reddit, Discord, and other socials," said developer GSC Game World.

Read the complete list of patch notes here.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl released the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles