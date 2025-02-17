Rainbow Six Siege X Update to Mark 'a New Era' for the Game - News

Ubisoft has announced Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will be getting a major update as part of the game's 10th year of content.

Details on the update - Rainbow 6 Siege X - will be revealed during a showcase dedicated to the game, which will take place on March 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm GMT. It can be watched live on Twitch.

View a teaser for the update below:

"A new era is on the horizon for Rainbow Six Siege, one that sets the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay, and we’d like to invite you to be a part of it – welcome to Siege X," reads a statement from Ubisoft.

“The Rainbow 6 team has been working tirelessly to bring to life the biggest transformation in the game’s history, and its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege’s position at the top of tactical first-person shooters by introducing new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, refined game feel and major upgrades all around."

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Pc in December 2015 and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2020.

