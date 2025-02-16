Half-Life 2 and Dishonored Art Director Viktor Antonov Has Died at the Age of 53 - News

Viktor Antonov, the art director for Half-Life 2, Dishonored, and Wolfenstein: The New Order, has died at the age of 53.

The news was announced by Arkane founder Raphael Colantonio.

"RIP Viktor Antonov," said Colantonio. "I wish I told you how much admiration I had for you but we get caught in our lives until a surprise lime this hits us.

"You were instrumental to the success of Arkane Studios and an inspiration to many of us, also a friend with whom I have many fond memories."

Former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw stated, "I didn’t want to say much till I felt it was confirmed, but I learned today that Viktor Antonov, our visionary art lead on [Half-Life 2], has died. I don’t have details. Just sadness. Brilliant and original. Made everything better. "

