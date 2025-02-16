Phil Spencer Says Rare is Making Progress on Everwild - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with XboxEra was asked about what in-development first-party Xbox games he is most looking forward to and in his answer provided a brief update on Rare's Everwild.

"I’ll go back to what I said earlier," said Spencer (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Yeah, State of Decay is just one of the franchises I love back from the original one, so that one stays on the board.

"I do think the work that Double Fine’s doing and how Tim kind of solicits feedback from the team. And the other one, I’ll say because I was recently out at Rare. It’s nice to see the team with Everwild and the progress that they’re making.

"It has been [a while]. And we’ve been able to give those teams time in what they’re doing which is good and still have a portfolio like we have. It’s like a dream that Matt (Booty) and I have had for a long time, so it’s finally good to be there. We can give those teams time."

Everwild was announced back in November 2019 and the last trailer released was back in July 2020.

