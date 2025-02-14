Ubisoft Says it Will Focus on Open-World and Live Service Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 543 Views
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the company's earnings report said it will focus on open world action-adventure games and live service games going forward.
"We have been investing significantly for a big pipeline of products for the coming years along our two verticals, [these] being open-world action adventure as well as Game as a Service-native experiences," said Guillemot (via VideoGamesChronicle). "And that’s what we want to deliver year after year."
Open-world action-adventure would include the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry series, while live service games would include Rainbow Six Siege and The Crew Motorfest.
He added, "As you know, we are preparing a big launch for Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the very short term. Next year we’ll have big plans that will benefit Rainbow Six across all platforms, that’s focusing well, and that’s a key milestone in the gross plan for the company.
"We’ve announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana will also come next year, as well as The Division: Resurgence on mobile. All this is coming along well. We haven’t provided more colour for FY 2026 but we’ll have more to share by the time of May, and as I’ve just said, we have a strong platform for the future years across these two verticals."
Guillemot also stated pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows are "solid" and are "in line with those of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise."
Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.
Anyone else get the feeling that with a lot of these companies, it's the board of directors making all the decisions? Like, people who don't know video games from a deck of cards?
So no change in direction for this ship, then? because havn't you already been doing exactly that... for... forever?
Open world is what they have focused on for the better part of 2 decades, that's not an issue. The live service focus though, probably not smart.
I would not trust stock in Ubisoft to be worth anything long term... Like seriously... Would anyone be surprised if they actually went bankrupt?
they need to take risks with new ips not just inject the same formula into them.
Avatar = Far Cry,
Star Wars = Assassin's creed..
they had the chance to make something unique with them 2 games
Seems to have been working for everyone else when they are trying to lose a lot of money. But go off Ubi....
I believe it's best for UbiSoft to default at this point. Let their IPs go elsewhere, and free up many talents bound to a crumbling business. Better to have a bad ending than to have endless misery.