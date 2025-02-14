Ubisoft Says it Will Focus on Open-World and Live Service Games - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot during the company's earnings report said it will focus on open world action-adventure games and live service games going forward.

"We have been investing significantly for a big pipeline of products for the coming years along our two verticals, [these] being open-world action adventure as well as Game as a Service-native experiences," said Guillemot (via VideoGamesChronicle). "And that’s what we want to deliver year after year."

Open-world action-adventure would include the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry series, while live service games would include Rainbow Six Siege and The Crew Motorfest.

He added, "As you know, we are preparing a big launch for Assassin’s Creed Shadows in the very short term. Next year we’ll have big plans that will benefit Rainbow Six across all platforms, that’s focusing well, and that’s a key milestone in the gross plan for the company.

"We’ve announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana will also come next year, as well as The Division: Resurgence on mobile. All this is coming along well. We haven’t provided more colour for FY 2026 but we’ll have more to share by the time of May, and as I’ve just said, we have a strong platform for the future years across these two verticals."

Guillemot also stated pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows are "solid" and are "in line with those of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise."

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

