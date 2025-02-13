Ubisoft Says Assassin's Creed Shadows Pre-Orders in Line With 2nd Biggest Entry - News

Ubisoft in its latest earnings report has stated pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows are "solid" and are "in line with those of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise."

Yves Guillemot, the CEO for Ubisoft, stated "early previews have been positive."

"I want to commend the incredible talent and dedication of the entire Assassin’s Creed's team, who is working tirelessly to ensure that Shadows delivers on the promise of what is the franchise's most ambitious entry yet.

"In parallel, we are progressing well on our cost reduction program."

Ubisoft has laid off hundreds of employees in recent months in order to lower costs.

"We plan to pursue our efforts in FY26, going beyond the initial target by a significant margin," said Guillemot.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on March 20.

Thanks, Eurogamer.

