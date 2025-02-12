Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered Launches May 23 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Capcom announced the remastered version of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 23.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is returning. Beyond the classic action-packed gameplay, this remastered version comes equipped with enhanced visuals and an arsenal of new quality-of-life features.

These updates include more difficulty settings, including a brand-new “Hell” mode where a single hit spells death, plus the option to enjoy the story by selecting Easy mode from the start. New quality-of-life features also include the ability to swap weapons without pausing the action and the power to choose when Jubei transforms into an Onimusha. This remaster also packs in modern improvements like auto-saves, skippable cutscenes, multiple aspect ratios, and more. This release even expands the in-game gallery with 100 newly added pieces of artwork and the original soundtrack.

As a special bonus, players who pre-order Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny or pick up the “Onimusha 1 + 2 Pack” bundle early will include the “Onimusha 2: Orchestra Album Selection Pack,” which features orchestral music tracks and helpful in-game items. Players with save data from the 2019 remaster of Onimusha: Warlords can also unlock a special outfit for Jubei inspired by Samanosuke, the protagonist from the original game.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny was originally released in 2002 and has become the best-selling entry in the Onimusha series. The story follows a new hero, master swordsman Jubei Yagyu, who sets out on a quest to defeat Nobunaga Oda and his army of demons. Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny features a range of new game mechanics, including an affinity system with Jubei’s allies and branching narrative paths.

