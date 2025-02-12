Lost Soul Aside Launches May 30 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer UltiZero Games announced Lost Soul Aside will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 30.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on pre-order bonuses and the Deluxe Edition below:

We’re excited to reveal the exclusive rewards for those who jump in early:

Pre-Order Bonuses

Kaser’s original outfit from the game’s earliest reveal, giving players a nostalgic look back at how it all began.

A starter pack of in-game currency to help you kick off your adventure.

A bundle of healing potions, perfect for those challenging early game battles.

Get your hands on the standard edition of Lost Soul Aside for $59.99 / £59.99/ €69.99/ ¥7,980 MSRP. There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

The Digital Deluxe edition of Lost Soul Aside ($69.99 / £69.99/ €79.99/ ¥8,980 MSRP) will include the game, all the preorder incentives, as well as Arena’s exclusive golden outfit, three unique weapon fragment skins, two in-game accessories that provide useful boosts for your journey, a Digital Soundtrack and Artbook.

Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside—a stylish single player action adventure RPG.

Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat.

Read details on the game below:

The wait is finally over. This is Yang Bing, as the creator of Lost Soul Aside, I couldn’t be more excited to share some big news—our action RPG will officially launch on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 30, 2025! What started as a one-person dream (me, a computer, and endless late nights) has evolved into a sprawling adventure full of breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping combat.

Let me take you behind the scenes to explore the heart, soul, and sweat poured into this game. Whether you’re here for the stylish combat or the gripping story, there’s plenty to dive into. Let’s get started!

A World That Lives and Breathes

Creating the world of Lost Soul Aside was like painting with imagination on a sci-fi fantasy canvas. You’ll traverse landscapes that feel alive: sunlit plains, mysterious ancient ruins, and alternate dimensions that buzz with energy. This world isn’t just eye candy—it’s filled with secrets, monsters, and unpredictable events that keep you interested.

But let’s talk about what really defines the experience—combat.

Combat That Packs a Punch

My goal was simple: make combat so fluid, fast, and stylish that you never want to put the controller down. Kaser’s shape-shifting weapon adapts to your combat style. Are you a precise swordsman? A fan of devastating ranged attacks? Maybe you like high-speed mobility? Whatever your preference, the different type of weapons will serve you well.

One standout moment during development was designing the boss battles. The fight with a towering dragon remains one of my personal favorites. It challenges you to juggle aerial dodges, perfectly timed counters, and relentless strikes. Not to mention, it’s a visual feast that feels like being part of your own epic action movie.

Beneath the flashy moves, there’s depth for players who love to experiment. You can customize loadouts, chain synergistic combos, and strategize with Arena, Kaser’s dragon-like companion. His abilities aren’t just support—they’re game-changers, turning tough battles in your favor when used wisely.

From moment-to-moment clashes with enemies to massive set-piece battles, combat in Lost Soul Aside is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat, pushing your skills to the limit while rewarding creativity and precision.

A Story Close to My Heart

While combat takes center stage, Lost Soul Aside also weaves in a narrative about Kaser’s journey of redemption and discovery. As he uncovers the truth about Arena and their shared power, players will encounter a mix of personal challenges and high-stakes conflicts. The story focuses on creating memorable moments and connections, offering surprises without overwhelming the gameplay experience. And yes, there’s plenty of drama, because who doesn’t love a good gasp-worthy moment?

Made for PlayStation

Lost Soul Aside was built with PlayStation in mind, and I’m thrilled about the enhancements we’ve implemented:

Lightning-fast load times – With the PS5 SSD, you’ll transition seamlessly between exploration and combat.

– With the PS5 SSD, you’ll transition seamlessly between exploration and combat. DualSense controller magic – Feel the tension of every blade swing with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

– Feel the tension of every blade swing with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. 4K eye candy – The world comes alive in stunning detail with dynamic lighting and meticulously crafted environments.

PC players, don’t worry—the game is fully optimized to deliver smooth performance and retains all the core gameplay features.

